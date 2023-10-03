SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

