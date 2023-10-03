Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,256,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

