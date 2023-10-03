SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

