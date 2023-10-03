SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1,920.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 182,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

