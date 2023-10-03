Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

