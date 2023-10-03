Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 934.17 ($11.29).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($11.85) to GBX 990 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.09) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

STAN stock opened at GBX 753.80 ($9.11) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.66). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 677.07. The stock has a market cap of £20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

