Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) vs. Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Cepton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.76% 11.17% 5.38% Cepton -804.94% -783.92% -77.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cepton 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Motor Products and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Cepton.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Cepton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.37 billion 0.53 $55.35 million $1.71 19.50 Cepton $7.43 million 7.79 $9.38 million ($3.90) -0.94

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Cepton on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, Intermotor, OEM, BWD select, techexpert, Locksmart, and pollak brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Everco HD brands; also distribute our products to customers for resale under private labels with NAPA Echlin and Belden brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part manufactures. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.