Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

