Stephens Consulting LLC Has $347,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.23.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

