StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
