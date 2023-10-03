StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

