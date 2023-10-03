StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Koss has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.59.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
