StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Koss has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.59.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

