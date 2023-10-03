StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNTX. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

