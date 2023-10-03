StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services.

