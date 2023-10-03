StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.83 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.