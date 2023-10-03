StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
CNET stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Featured Stories
