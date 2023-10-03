StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

CNET stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

