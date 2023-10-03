StockNews.com Upgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Buy

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JD.com

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $29.07 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.