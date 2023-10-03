Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.48). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

