Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Stratasys Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $897.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 39.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 233.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

