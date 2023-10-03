Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 900 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

