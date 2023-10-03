Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,148,357 shares of company stock valued at $514,086,938. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Symbotic by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $13,919,000.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

