Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $551.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $475.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $463.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.95. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $471.94. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

