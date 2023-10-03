Sysco Co. (SYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Sysco has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. Sysco has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

