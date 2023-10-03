Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.46. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

