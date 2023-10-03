Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,190 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

