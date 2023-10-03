Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,748,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,295,000 after purchasing an additional 825,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.