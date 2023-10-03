Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

