Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.23.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

