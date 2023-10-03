Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.