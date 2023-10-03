Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 30.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 37.1% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.23.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $798.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

