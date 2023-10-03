The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $112.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,189 shares of company stock worth $3,278,975. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $104.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

