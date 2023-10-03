The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 27.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

