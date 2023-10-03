The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.57 and its 200-day moving average is $306.64. The company has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

