The Income & Growth VCT (IGV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on November 8th

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Income & Growth VCT Trading Up 2.0 %

IGV stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £116.08 million, a P/E ratio of -816.67 and a beta of 0.15. Income & Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.64 ($0.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.89.

Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

