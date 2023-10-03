The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 15,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

