The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.1% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

