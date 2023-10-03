The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 9.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

