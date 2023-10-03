Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.19. The company has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.