TKG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.23.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

