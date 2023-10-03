Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) & Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Head to Head Survey

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and Scorpio Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $1.56 billion 1.79 $637.25 million $14.35 3.58

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Toro.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Toro and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $69.29, suggesting a potential upside of 34.72%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Toro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers 50.44% 35.38% 18.65%

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Toro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

