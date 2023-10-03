Towerpoint Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,242,000 after buying an additional 547,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

