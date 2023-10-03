Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group
In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
Shares of UNH stock opened at $514.52 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.14.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
