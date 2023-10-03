Trimble Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trimble in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

