United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

United States Steel stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

