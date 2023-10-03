UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,644.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $514.52 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

