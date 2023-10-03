Universal Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Universal has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years.

NYSE UVV opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Universal has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 218.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth $5,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 85.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

