Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,164,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $299.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

