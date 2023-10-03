Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. III Capital Management boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

