VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $5.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

VTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.00 on Friday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $944.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

