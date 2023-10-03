Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $430.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

